Tragedy Sparks Call for Campus Safety in Odisha

In a tragic event that has stirred widespread emotions, a college student in Odisha succumbed to injuries after setting herself on fire, protesting alleged inaction on her sexual harassment complaint. The incident has seen sharp reactions from state officials, prompting urgent calls for justice and improved campus safety.

Odisha's Chief Minister, Mohan Charan Majhi, announced an ex gratia payment of Rs 20 lakh to the bereaved family. He also directed a thorough investigation to ensure all the culprits face stringent legal action. The announcement came amidst growing public outcry over the handling of the case.

Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati expressed his sorrow and emphasized the need for robust safety measures on campuses. Meanwhile, arrests have been made, including the principal and the HoD of the Education Department of the college in Balasore, as authorities delve deeper into the matter.