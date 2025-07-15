Siddhant Chaturvedi: Breaking Barriers and Disrupting Cinema

In a candid conversation with ANI, actor Siddhant Chaturvedi, preparing for his upcoming role in 'Dhadak 2' opposite Triptii Dimri, emphasized his commitment to diversifying his acting portfolio. He expressed a desire to avoid typecasting, choosing instead to pursue varied and challenging roles.

Chaturvedi revealed his passion for adopting different characters in every film. He stressed the importance of artistic growth and enjoyment that comes with exploring new narratives, rather than being restricted to roles that audiences might initially favor. 'Repetition stifles creativity,' Chaturvedi stated.

Discussing his role in 'Dhadak 2,' directed by Shazia Iqbal, Siddhant shared his enthusiasm for portraying a love story that defies societal norms and class barriers, an extension of his pledge to challenge cinematic conventions. 'Dhadak 2' promises to engage diverse audiences through its bold narrative.

