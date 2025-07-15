Left Menu

Eva Longoria to Direct Adaptation of Bestselling Novel 'Anita de Monte Laughs Last'

Eva Longoria is set to direct 'Anita de Monte Laughs Last', based on Xochitl Gonzalez's bestselling novel. The film, produced by Longoria's Hyphenate Media Group, explores power, love, and art through the story of a student uncovering a deceased artist's legacy. Gonzalez will pen the screenplay.

Renowned actor-director Eva Longoria is gearing up to direct a film adaptation of Xochitl Gonzalez's critically acclaimed bestselling novel, 'Anita de Monte Laughs Last'.

The film, produced by Longoria under her banner Hyphenate Media Group, will be released by Searchlight Pictures. It tells the intriguing story of a first-generation Ivy League student who stumbles upon the secretive legacy of a female artist long after her mysterious passing. The narrative is described as an incisive exploration of themes such as power, love, and art.

This project marks Longoria's second collaboration with Searchlight Pictures, following the 2023 release of 'Flamin' Hot'. As Gonzalez writes the screenplay, anticipation builds for how this film will bring new perspectives on who is remembered and left behind in the world of the elite.

(With inputs from agencies.)

