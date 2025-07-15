Left Menu

Gabby Windey Anchors Alex Cooper's 'Love Overboard'

TV star Gabby Windey will host Alex Cooper's dating show 'Love Overboard', debuting in 2026 on Hulu and Disney+. The unscripted series features singles on a luxury yacht, navigating romance and competition. Produced by Cooper's team, it's a high-stakes love quest with unexpected twists.

TV personality Gabby Windey is tapping into new waters as the host of Alex Cooper's much-anticipated dating show, 'Love Overboard', Deadline reports. Initially titled 'Overboard for Love', the show will launch in 2026 on Hulu in the U.S. and Disney+ worldwide.

Windey, a familiar face from her stints on season 26 of 'The Bachelor' and season 19 of 'The Bachelorette', brings her charisma to the unscripted series. Her impressive TV resume includes a runner-up position on season 31 of 'Dancing with the Stars' and co-hosting the show's 2023 live tour. Windey was also a notable winner in Peacock's third season of 'The Traitors'.

As singles step aboard a luxurious yacht, they embark on a journey entwined with romance and strategy. Per the program's teaser, the road to love won't be smooth, as contestants must navigate not only relationships but also exclusive access to the yacht's perks. Produced by Cooper's Unwell Productions, in collaboration with Jeff Jenkins Productions, 3BMG, and Walt Disney Television Alternative, the series promises engaging and unpredictable dynamics. Cooper, along with executive producers Jeff Jenkins, Matt Kaplan, Mina Lefevre, and others, seeks to deliver a refreshing twist on reality romance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

