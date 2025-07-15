Left Menu

Blake Lively Wins Protective Order in Ongoing Legal Clash with Justin Baldoni

Blake Lively has secured a protective order amid her legal battle with Justin Baldoni, involving deposition privacy concerns and access to critical communications. The case, linked to the film 'It Ends With Us', highlights disputes over potential harassment claims and media involvement, emblematic of high-profile legal confrontations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2025 14:29 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 14:29 IST
Blake Lively (Photo/instagram/@blakelively). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

A judge has granted actress Blake Lively a protective order in her ongoing legal conflict with director Justin Baldoni, as reported by E! News. The court's decision, delivered by Judge Lewis J. Liman, came three days after Lively requested measures to identify individuals attending her deposition.

Legal documents reveal that Lively must facilitate arrangements for Baldoni's legal team, providing a dedicated computer and options to print and copy documents during her deposition space. Meanwhile, Baldoni and Wayfarer Studios are mandated to inform Lively about attendees of the deposition on July 17, two days in advance.

This judicial development is part of a broader legal saga, including accusations from Lively about Baldoni's attempts to publicly involve singer Taylor Swift to gain attention, and countersuits about reputation damage, all revolving around the film 'It Ends With Us'.

