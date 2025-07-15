Left Menu

Ashutosh Rana Advocates for Linguistic Harmony Amid Maharashtra Tensions

Actor Ashutosh Rana delves into the language debate in Maharashtra, emphasizing communication over conflict. His comments coincide with heightened tensions between Marathi and Hindi-speaking communities. At the 'Heer Express' trailer launch, he highlighted India's dialogical ethos amidst political unrest rooted in linguistic issues.

Updated: 15-07-2025 16:42 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 16:42 IST
Actor Ashutosh Rana (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Amidst escalating tensions over the language policy in Maharashtra, actor Ashutosh Rana spoke out on the issue while promoting his forthcoming film 'Heer Express.' Rana emphasized that language should serve as a bridge, not a battleground. His remarks were made during a media interaction, where he underscored the importance of communication over conflict. Rana stated, "Language should always be a means of dialogue, not dispute. Our nation, India, prides itself on acceptance and dialogue, not strife."

Rana's comments arrive at a time of growing discord over Maharashtra's three-language policy. Recently, the friction between Marathi and Hindi-speaking communities in the Mira-Bhayandar region has intensified, leading to protests and a charged atmosphere as reported by an official press release.

The actor made these observations during the trailer launch for 'Heer Express,' a family drama set to premiere this August. The film features an ensemble cast, including Divita Juneja, Pritt Kamani, Gulshan Grover, Sanjay Mishra, and Meghna Malik, adding both fresh and seasoned talent to its lineup.

