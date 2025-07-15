Vaani Kapoor Urges for Positivity Amid Controversy and Launches 'Mandala Murders'

Actor Vaani Kapoor has spoken out against the negativity prevalent on social media, urging her audience to be kinder and more understanding. Her comments come after criticism for co-starring with Pakistani actor Fawad Khan in the unreleased film 'Abir Gulaal'.

Kapoor expressed her hope for a more positive online environment while promoting her upcoming Netflix series, 'Mandala Murders'. The show, a mythological-crime thriller, is directed by Gopi Puthran and set to premiere on July 25. It promises to explore ancient secrets and ritualistic killings.

Kapoor praised her experience with the cast and crew, highlighting the collaborative spirit fostered by director Gopi Puthran. The series is produced by YRF Entertainment, backed by notable executive producers including Aditya Chopra.