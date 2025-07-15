Left Menu

Vaani Kapoor Urges for Positivity Amid Controversy and Launches 'Mandala Murders'

Vaani Kapoor addresses negativity on social media and calls for kindness, following backlash for her role in 'Abir Gulaal' with Fawad Khan. Kapoor also promotes her new Netflix series, 'Mandala Murders', directed by Gopi Puthran. The show, a mythological-crime thriller, premieres on July 25.

Updated: 15-07-2025 21:42 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 21:42 IST
Actor Vaani Kapoor has spoken out against the negativity prevalent on social media, urging her audience to be kinder and more understanding. Her comments come after criticism for co-starring with Pakistani actor Fawad Khan in the unreleased film 'Abir Gulaal'.

Kapoor expressed her hope for a more positive online environment while promoting her upcoming Netflix series, 'Mandala Murders'. The show, a mythological-crime thriller, is directed by Gopi Puthran and set to premiere on July 25. It promises to explore ancient secrets and ritualistic killings.

Kapoor praised her experience with the cast and crew, highlighting the collaborative spirit fostered by director Gopi Puthran. The series is produced by YRF Entertainment, backed by notable executive producers including Aditya Chopra.

