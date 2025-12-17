A 'Real Crackdown' or Just a Facade? Inside Myanmar's Battle Against Cyberscams

Myanmar's military leaders, under international scrutiny, have pledged to eradicate large-scale cyberscam operations, beginning with a highly publicized raid and demolition of KK Park, an infamous scam hub.

Despite these actions, the persistent resilience of scammers indicates that the crackdown may be superficial rather than a true effort to dismantle the criminal networks. Many scams continue using alternate means like Starlink.

Analysts express doubt over Myanmar's long-term commitment to stopping scams, as the industry's capabilities adapt rapidly, leaving many workers still exploited and trapped within the system.

