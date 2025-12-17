Left Menu

A 'Real Crackdown' or Just a Facade? Inside Myanmar's Battle Against Cyberscams

Myanmar's military is intensifying efforts to dismantle cyberscam operations, starting with KK Park. Despite high-profile raids and demolitions, the industry's resilience raises skepticism about genuine change. The use of Starlink and strategic relocations highlight adaptation, leaving thousands vulnerable and questioning the government's true intentions in eradicating scams.

Updated: 17-12-2025 21:56 IST | Created: 17-12-2025 21:56 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Thailand

Myanmar's military leaders, under international scrutiny, have pledged to eradicate large-scale cyberscam operations, beginning with a highly publicized raid and demolition of KK Park, an infamous scam hub.

Despite these actions, the persistent resilience of scammers indicates that the crackdown may be superficial rather than a true effort to dismantle the criminal networks. Many scams continue using alternate means like Starlink.

Analysts express doubt over Myanmar's long-term commitment to stopping scams, as the industry's capabilities adapt rapidly, leaving many workers still exploited and trapped within the system.

(With inputs from agencies.)

