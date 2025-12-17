EU Intensifies Efforts Against Antisemitism and Radicalisation

The European Commission has announced a series of new measures aimed at preventing and countering radicalisation and antisemitism across the continent. The initiative was revealed by Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Wednesday, reflecting growing concerns over these issues in Europe.

Emphasizing the gravity of the situation, von der Leyen stated, 'There can be no place for the poison of antisemitism, especially in Europe.' Her remarks were made during a Hanukah celebration, a significant Jewish festival, which underscored the Commission's commitment to tackling antisemitic sentiments and their potential consequences.

The announcement highlights the European Union's dedication to ensuring a safer and more inclusive environment for all communities. Investment in protection measures is among the key strategies to be implemented in the coming phases of this initiative.

