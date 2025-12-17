Quantum Leap: Amaravati's Bold Step into the Future of Technology
The Andhra Pradesh Quantum Valley in Amaravati has secured nearly Rs 3,000 crore in investments through 30 deals, reflecting Andhra Pradesh's growing tech ecosystem. Further expansion includes land acquisition and training initiatives, with expectations of datacentres accumulating a capacity of 6.5 GW by 2030.
Andhra Pradesh Quantum Valley in Amaravati is making significant strides by securing investments close to Rs 3,000 crore through nearly 30 deals, according to officials. This influx underscores increasing trust in the state's technologically driven initiatives.
At a district collector's conference, IT Secretary Bhaskar Katamneni detailed the diverse investment portfolio, which includes quantum computing, hardware, and digital infrastructure. Officials are acquiring an additional 200 acres in Amaravati to support the emerging quantum hardware sector.
Expansion plans are ambitious, with plans to install IBM quantum computers by 2026 and train 5,000 students annually in quantum tech. Moreover, Andhra Pradesh's datacentre projects, already attracting Rs 3 lakh crore in proposals, aim for a 6.5 GW capacity by 2030.
