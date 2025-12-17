Left Menu

Quantum Leap: Amaravati's Bold Step into the Future of Technology

The Andhra Pradesh Quantum Valley in Amaravati has secured nearly Rs 3,000 crore in investments through 30 deals, reflecting Andhra Pradesh's growing tech ecosystem. Further expansion includes land acquisition and training initiatives, with expectations of datacentres accumulating a capacity of 6.5 GW by 2030.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 17-12-2025 21:55 IST | Created: 17-12-2025 21:55 IST
Quantum Leap: Amaravati's Bold Step into the Future of Technology
  • Country:
  • India

Andhra Pradesh Quantum Valley in Amaravati is making significant strides by securing investments close to Rs 3,000 crore through nearly 30 deals, according to officials. This influx underscores increasing trust in the state's technologically driven initiatives.

At a district collector's conference, IT Secretary Bhaskar Katamneni detailed the diverse investment portfolio, which includes quantum computing, hardware, and digital infrastructure. Officials are acquiring an additional 200 acres in Amaravati to support the emerging quantum hardware sector.

Expansion plans are ambitious, with plans to install IBM quantum computers by 2026 and train 5,000 students annually in quantum tech. Moreover, Andhra Pradesh's datacentre projects, already attracting Rs 3 lakh crore in proposals, aim for a 6.5 GW capacity by 2030.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
US and Japan Eye $550 Billion Collaborative Ventures

US and Japan Eye $550 Billion Collaborative Ventures

 Global
2
Controversy Over Trump's $300 Million White House Ballroom

Controversy Over Trump's $300 Million White House Ballroom

 Global
3
FAA Chief Faces Scrutiny Over Republic Airways Shares

FAA Chief Faces Scrutiny Over Republic Airways Shares

 United States
4
UK Government Bolsters Grangemouth: Saving Jobs and Ensuring Chemical Safety

UK Government Bolsters Grangemouth: Saving Jobs and Ensuring Chemical Safety

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Many AI systems depend on hidden human labor, not true automation

AI could change the fight against obesity by predicting risk years earlier

Sustainability push accelerates digital overhaul of cold chain systems

FinTech partnerships and AI-driven security reshape retail banking worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025