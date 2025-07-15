Andhra Pradesh's Ambitious Tourism Vision: Investment and Expansion

In a strategic move to boost Andhra Pradesh's tourism sector, Tourism Minister Kandula Durgesh has set ambitious goals: attracting Rs 25,000 crore in investments and creating 50,000 lodging rooms throughout the state.

During a detailed review meeting with officials, Durgesh emphasized the necessity for large-scale promotion of Andhra Pradesh's vibrant tourist destinations. He urged a forceful marketing strategy targeting major Indian cities.

The Minister also highlighted the importance of leveraging central government schemes like PRASAD and Swadesh Darshan, while instructing officials to organize roadshows, develop key locations, and collaborate with various departments.

