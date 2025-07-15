Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh's Ambitious Tourism Vision: Investment and Expansion

Andhra Pradesh's Tourism Minister Kandula Durgesh announced a target of Rs 25,000 crore in tourism investments and plans for 50,000 lodging rooms, urging extensive promotion of tourist sites. Officials are guided to use central schemes and conduct roadshows across major cities, with a push for strategic collaborations.

In a strategic move to boost Andhra Pradesh's tourism sector, Tourism Minister Kandula Durgesh has set ambitious goals: attracting Rs 25,000 crore in investments and creating 50,000 lodging rooms throughout the state.

During a detailed review meeting with officials, Durgesh emphasized the necessity for large-scale promotion of Andhra Pradesh's vibrant tourist destinations. He urged a forceful marketing strategy targeting major Indian cities.

The Minister also highlighted the importance of leveraging central government schemes like PRASAD and Swadesh Darshan, while instructing officials to organize roadshows, develop key locations, and collaborate with various departments.

