Epic Showdown: 'Severance' and 'The Penguin' Lead Emmy Nominations

Apple TV+'s psychological thriller 'Severance' and HBO's crime drama 'The Penguin' dominate this year's Emmy nominations, surpassing titles like 'The Studio' and 'The White Lotus.'

'Severance' leads with 27 nominations, including best drama, jostling with 'Andor,' 'The Pitt,' and others for top honors. 'The Penguin,' starring Colin Farrell, earned 24 nominations, aiming for best limited series alongside Netflix's 'Adolescence.'

The Emmy Awards ceremony, hosted by comedian Nate Bargatze, will take place on September 14, where winners will be revealed. HBO topped with 142 nominations, followed by Disney and Netflix. 'Severance,' praised for its storytelling and style, epitomizes the peak of TV creativity.