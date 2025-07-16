Epic Showdown: 'Severance' and 'The Penguin' Lead Emmy Nominations
Apple TV+'s 'Severance' and HBO's 'The Penguin' have garnered the most Emmy nominations, with 27 and 24 nods respectively. 'Severance' contends for best drama while 'The Penguin' vies for best limited series. The Emmy winners will be announced at a ceremony on September 14, hosted by Nate Bargatze.
Apple TV+'s psychological thriller 'Severance' and HBO's crime drama 'The Penguin' dominate this year's Emmy nominations, surpassing titles like 'The Studio' and 'The White Lotus.'
'Severance' leads with 27 nominations, including best drama, jostling with 'Andor,' 'The Pitt,' and others for top honors. 'The Penguin,' starring Colin Farrell, earned 24 nominations, aiming for best limited series alongside Netflix's 'Adolescence.'
The Emmy Awards ceremony, hosted by comedian Nate Bargatze, will take place on September 14, where winners will be revealed. HBO topped with 142 nominations, followed by Disney and Netflix. 'Severance,' praised for its storytelling and style, epitomizes the peak of TV creativity.
- READ MORE ON:
- Emmy Awards
- Severance
- The Penguin
- Apple TV+
- HBO
- television
- Colin Farrell
- Netflix
- awards
- nominees
ALSO READ
Tragic Explosion Rocks Philadelphia Neighborhood
Ajoy Kumar's "neighbouring country" remark sparks outrage; BJP calls it an insult to Sikkim
Cong leader's reference to Sikkim as neighbouring country draws criticism in Himalayan state
"Congress wants 'tukde tukde' of Bharat": Poonawalla slams Ajoy Kumar for calling Sikkim a "neighbouring Country"
Man held for strangulating, burning his neighbour in Delhi’s Narela