Left Menu

Epic Showdown: 'Severance' and 'The Penguin' Lead Emmy Nominations

Apple TV+'s 'Severance' and HBO's 'The Penguin' have garnered the most Emmy nominations, with 27 and 24 nods respectively. 'Severance' contends for best drama while 'The Penguin' vies for best limited series. The Emmy winners will be announced at a ceremony on September 14, hosted by Nate Bargatze.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-07-2025 00:14 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 00:14 IST
Epic Showdown: 'Severance' and 'The Penguin' Lead Emmy Nominations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Apple TV+'s psychological thriller 'Severance' and HBO's crime drama 'The Penguin' dominate this year's Emmy nominations, surpassing titles like 'The Studio' and 'The White Lotus.'

'Severance' leads with 27 nominations, including best drama, jostling with 'Andor,' 'The Pitt,' and others for top honors. 'The Penguin,' starring Colin Farrell, earned 24 nominations, aiming for best limited series alongside Netflix's 'Adolescence.'

The Emmy Awards ceremony, hosted by comedian Nate Bargatze, will take place on September 14, where winners will be revealed. HBO topped with 142 nominations, followed by Disney and Netflix. 'Severance,' praised for its storytelling and style, epitomizes the peak of TV creativity.

TRENDING

1
Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

 India
2
France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

 France
3
Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

 India
4
Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia’s Financial Safety Nets Are Failing: Urgent Gaps in Insurance and Pension Systems

Indonesia’s Pension Crisis Looms as OECD Warns of Low Coverage and Sustainability Gaps

Are Pensions Keeping the Best Teachers? Data Shows No Effect on Effort or Retention

WHO Urges People-Centred Solutions to End TB in High-Risk and Marginalized Groups

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025