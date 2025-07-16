Prince Harry Follows Diana's Footsteps in Angola to Support Demining Efforts
Prince Harry visited Angola with the Halo Trust to raise awareness about land mine clearing. Following his mother Princess Diana's footsteps, Harry met with President Joao Lourenco to discuss ongoing demining efforts. The visit underscores Angola's commitment to being land mine-free by 2025.
Prince Harry touched down in Angola on Tuesday as part of his continued efforts to champion land mine clearing, echoing the work of his late mother, Princess Diana.
The Duke of Sussex, who has been a vocal supporter of demining, met with Angolan President Joao Lourenco during his visit. The meeting, facilitated by the Halo Trust, focused on advancing demining work in the country.
Angola seeks to rid itself of land mines by 2025, following the devastation of its 27-year civil war that claimed thousands of lives. Over a thousand minefields still remain a threat to Angolans, highlighting the importance of continued international support and attention to the cause.