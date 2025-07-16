From Tea Stall to Summit: Rifiness Warjri's Inspiring Ascent

Inspiring stories often emerge from unexpected places, and the journey of Rifiness Warjri, a 20-year-old from Meghalaya, is nothing short of extraordinary. Known as the youngest from her state to scale Mount Everest, Rifiness's achievements are testament to her resilience and the humble roots that anchor her.

Despite national and international accolades, Rifiness continues to help at her family's tea stall, a nod to her foundational beginnings. Her journey, marked by grit and grace, underscores a larger message for young girls from challenging backgrounds: dream big and break through barriers.

Rifiness, who eyes the prestigious seven summits challenge, is celebrated by leaders including Meghalaya's Chief Minister. Her climb signifies hope and possibilities, inspiring others from marginalized communities to pursue their dreams, regardless of their humble origins.