Gautam Adani's Rise: An Inspiration for Dreamers at Baramati's AI Excellence Centre Inauguration

The inauguration of the Sharadchandra Pawar Centre of Excellence in Artificial Intelligence in Baramati highlights Gautam Adani's inspiring journey from Banaskantha to global business prominence. Supported by the Adani Group, the center underscores the synergy between AI innovation and educational advancement fostered by the Pawar family's vision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Baramati | Updated: 28-12-2025 14:03 IST | Created: 28-12-2025 14:03 IST
  Country:
  India

Industrialist Gautam Adani was recently lauded by NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar as an inspirational figure for young dreamers during the opening of the Sharadchandra Pawar Centre of Excellence in Artificial Intelligence in Baramati.

The center, backed by the Adani Group, showcases Baramati's potential and is a testament to the transformative leadership of Pawar, who has influenced India's agriculture, cooperative, and rural sectors.

Adani highlighted the importance of the new AI center in building technological capabilities and emphasized Pawar's role as a mentor, whose wisdom and empathy have left a lasting impact on his career.

(With inputs from agencies.)

