Martin Scorsese's Unprecedented Emmy Nomination for Acting

Renowned filmmaker Martin Scorsese earns an Emmy nomination for acting in 'The Studio'. His daughter, Francesca, expresses his reaction via social media. In a landmark achievement, Scorsese is nominated alongside acclaimed actors, marking his first Emmy recognition for acting.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-07-2025 10:39 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 10:39 IST
Martin Scorsese and daughter Francesca Scorsese (Image source: Instagaram/ @martinscorsese_). Image Credit: ANI
Legendary filmmaker Martin Scorsese has secured an unexpected Emmy nomination for his role in the comedy series 'The Studio'. His youngest daughter, Francesca Scorsese, took to social media to share their excitement, posting photos that captured Martin's jubilant reaction, reported People.

The nomination places Scorsese in the category of Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series, where he joins ranks with notable talents, including Jon Bernthal for 'The Bear' and fellow 'The Studio' guest stars Bryan Cranston, Dave Franco, Ron Howard, and Anthony Mackie, according to People.

'The Studio', co-created and co-directed by Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, offers a satirical twist on Hollywood's studio system. Known for featuring a roster of A-list guests, the series has delighted audiences with its self-referential humor, garnering praise for its creative blend of real-life personas and fictional narratives, as reported by People. Scorsese, already a three-time Emmy winner, celebrates this acting nod as a career milestone. The prestigious 2025 Emmy Awards are scheduled for September 14, broadcasting on CBS and streaming on Paramount+, reported People.

