Social Media Lure: The Tragic Park Stabbing of a Teenager

An 18-year-old named Divyanshu was allegedly stabbed to death by a group of minors at a park in Delhi. The victim was reportedly in a relationship with the sister of one of the assailants. Five juveniles have been apprehended, and further investigation is ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-01-2026 20:42 IST | Created: 17-01-2026 20:42 IST
In a chilling incident, an 18-year-old was fatally attacked by a group of minors at a public park in Delhi's Rohini area. Authorities revealed the assailants were motivated by the victim's romantic involvement with the sister of one of the attackers.

Police received a PCR call about the stabbing near 3 pm, quickly rushing to the scene. Upon arrival, they discovered Divyanshu, gravely injured. He was transported to BSA Hospital where he was declared dead. The murder was allegedly plotted by a 17-year-old, who vehemently opposed his sister's relationship.

Evidence shows the suspect used a friend's social media under a false identity to lure Divyanshu to the park. The assailants, all minors, were apprehended within 24 hours. The murder weapon along with the victim's personal items were recovered. Investigations continue, examining involvement from juveniles from the same locality and school.

(With inputs from agencies.)

