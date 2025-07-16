Left Menu

A Journey Across Europe: Love and Secrets in 'The Map That Leads to You'

'The Map That Leads to You' is a romantic drama debuting on Prime Video starring K J Apa and Madelyn Cline, based on J P Monninger's novel. Directed by Lasse Hallstrom, the film follows Heather's unexpected romance with Jack during a European adventure, exploring themes of love, secrets, and life-changing choices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-07-2025 11:54 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 11:54 IST
A Journey Across Europe: Love and Secrets in 'The Map That Leads to You'
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

'The Map That Leads to You', a captivating romantic drama starring K J Apa and Madelyn Cline, is set to premiere on Prime Video on August 20, as announced by the streaming platform.

Helmed by acclaimed director Lasse Hallstrom, known for celebrated films such as 'What's Eating Gilbert Grape' and 'Chocolat', this movie is an adaptation of J P Monninger's novel, exploring a touching love story that begins during a European adventure. Heather, portrayed by Cline, embarks on a journey before settling into her planned life, meeting the enigmatic Jack, played by Apa, leading to unforeseen emotional discoveries.

The film promises an intriguing narrative enriched by supporting performances from Hollywood star Josh Lucas and actors Madison Thompson, Sofia Wylie, and Orlando Norman. The production is managed by renowned producers Martin Bowen, Wyck Godfrey, John Fischer, and Isaac Klausner, with Hal Sadoff and Matt Luber as executive producers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

 India
2
France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

 France
3
Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

 India
4
Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New cybersecurity breakthrough uses AI and image analysis to stop zero-day attacks in cloud environments

Next-gen digital currency model tackles quantum threats and CBDC centralization

Crop farms emit less, livestock farms lead in GHG emissions

Unlocking household prosperity: The hidden power of human capital in Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025