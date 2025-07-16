A Journey Across Europe: Love and Secrets in 'The Map That Leads to You'

'The Map That Leads to You', a captivating romantic drama starring K J Apa and Madelyn Cline, is set to premiere on Prime Video on August 20, as announced by the streaming platform.

Helmed by acclaimed director Lasse Hallstrom, known for celebrated films such as 'What's Eating Gilbert Grape' and 'Chocolat', this movie is an adaptation of J P Monninger's novel, exploring a touching love story that begins during a European adventure. Heather, portrayed by Cline, embarks on a journey before settling into her planned life, meeting the enigmatic Jack, played by Apa, leading to unforeseen emotional discoveries.

The film promises an intriguing narrative enriched by supporting performances from Hollywood star Josh Lucas and actors Madison Thompson, Sofia Wylie, and Orlando Norman. The production is managed by renowned producers Martin Bowen, Wyck Godfrey, John Fischer, and Isaac Klausner, with Hal Sadoff and Matt Luber as executive producers.

