Left Menu

Spicing Up the Future: National Young Chef Competition Ignites Culinary Passion

The National Young Chef Competition (NYCC), organized by PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry with the Ministry of Tourism, seeks talented young chefs to innovate on India's culinary heritage. Featuring regional rounds, it aims to spotlight final-year hospitality students and includes workshops for high schoolers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-07-2025 14:33 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 14:33 IST
Spicing Up the Future: National Young Chef Competition Ignites Culinary Passion
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The National Young Chef Competition (NYCC) is set to uncover the next generation of culinary stars in India. Launched by the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry alongside the Ministry of Tourism, this competition offers a modern twist on India's rich culinary heritage. Officially announced at a curtain-raiser event, it kicks off on August 6.

Aimed at final-year hospitality students, NYCC combines competition, mentorship, and national recognition. Its goal is to elevate Indian cuisine on the global fine dining stage, encouraging students to reinterpret traditional dishes with modern creativity. Suman Billa, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Tourism, emphasized its potential as a national platform.

The competition carries the theme 'Celebrating Indian Culinary Heritage: Blending Tradition with Innovation' and spans four regional rounds before a grand finale in 2026 at IHM Pusa, New Delhi. Notably, it also includes career workshops for high school students, igniting interest in hospitality careers early on.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

 India
2
France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

 France
3
Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

 India
4
Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New cybersecurity breakthrough uses AI and image analysis to stop zero-day attacks in cloud environments

Next-gen digital currency model tackles quantum threats and CBDC centralization

Crop farms emit less, livestock farms lead in GHG emissions

Unlocking household prosperity: The hidden power of human capital in Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025