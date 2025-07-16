Spicing Up the Future: National Young Chef Competition Ignites Culinary Passion

The National Young Chef Competition (NYCC) is set to uncover the next generation of culinary stars in India. Launched by the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry alongside the Ministry of Tourism, this competition offers a modern twist on India's rich culinary heritage. Officially announced at a curtain-raiser event, it kicks off on August 6.

Aimed at final-year hospitality students, NYCC combines competition, mentorship, and national recognition. Its goal is to elevate Indian cuisine on the global fine dining stage, encouraging students to reinterpret traditional dishes with modern creativity. Suman Billa, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Tourism, emphasized its potential as a national platform.

The competition carries the theme 'Celebrating Indian Culinary Heritage: Blending Tradition with Innovation' and spans four regional rounds before a grand finale in 2026 at IHM Pusa, New Delhi. Notably, it also includes career workshops for high school students, igniting interest in hospitality careers early on.

