Seconds to Safety: A Battery Explosion in Delhi's Narrow Lanes

In a tragic incident at a small-scale factory in Delhi, 25-year-old Musharaf saved himself by jumping from the first floor as a lithium battery exploded, causing a fire. His cousins Tanveer and Nusrat died, while Faizal and Aasif were seriously injured. The factory lacked fire safety equipment.

Updated: 16-07-2025 18:12 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 18:12 IST
Seconds to Safety: A Battery Explosion in Delhi's Narrow Lanes
  • India

In a harrowing incident in east Delhi's Old Govindpura, 25-year-old Musharaf narrowly escaped death as a lithium battery explosion led to a devastating fire at a small-scale factory. Musharaf, involved in the manufacturing unit, leaped from the first floor, sustaining injuries, but ultimately saving his life.

Tragically, his cousins Tanveer, 28, and Nusrat, 22, succumbed to the flames, while two others, Faizal and Aasif, sustained critical burn injuries. The factory operated without proper fire safety equipment, housing multiple units in a densely populated residential area, complicating rescue efforts during the emergency.

The incident has raised concerns about safety regulations and enforcement in local industrial units. Local authorities, including the Delhi Fire Service and police, are investigating the fire's cause as neighbors recall struggling to intervene amid thick smoke and narrow lanes hindering emergency response teams.

(With inputs from agencies.)

