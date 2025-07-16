Left Menu

Sidhu Moosewala: The Groundbreaking Hologram Tour

The family of the late Punjabi musician Sidhu Moosewala has announced a 'Signed to God World Tour' using hologram technology. Organized by Platinum Events, it will feature Moosewala's iconic performances in cities globally, allowing fans to experience his presence in a unique and emotionally immersive way.

Updated: 16-07-2025 19:25 IST
The late Punjabi musician Sidhu Moosewala's family revealed plans for a 'Signed to God World Tour,' a pioneering event employing hologram technology to showcase the artist's performances globally.

Officially announced on Moosewala's social media, this tour will begin in 2026, incorporating shows in Punjab and international cities such as Toronto, London, and Los Angeles. It aims to allow fans to virtually experience the singer's presence, thus celebrating his influential legacy.

Platinum Events organizes this tour, branding it as a 'celebration of a soul who transcended artistic boundaries.' Each show will feature 3D holographic projections, Moosewala's original vocals, and cinematic visuals, promising an immersive and deeply emotional concert experience.

(With inputs from agencies.)

