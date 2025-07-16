Indian Travellers: A Journey of Forgotten Essentials and Cultural Connects

A recent report reveals that over 40% of Indian travellers often forget essential items such as clothing, electronics, and toiletries during their trips. Conducted by Booking.com and YouGov, the study sheds light on the packing habits of Indians in 2025.

According to the report, nearly half of Indian travellers leave behind clothes like socks and shirts, while 37% forget electronics like earphones. Toiletries, glasses, and jewelry are also frequently misplaced. Interestingly, some travellers have even forgotten vital documents, and in rare cases, pets.

The findings emphasize a strong emotional connection to home comforts and cultural experiences, with many taking along snacks, tea, and coffee sachets on trips. Santosh Kumar, Booking.com Regional Manager for South Asia, notes that these quirks indicate an evolving travel culture balancing modern convenience with traditional roots.

(With inputs from agencies.)