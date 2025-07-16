Nilgiris: A Shared Wilderness to Hit Indian Theatres

Scheduled for release on July 18, 'Nilgiris: A Shared Wilderness' is a feature-length documentary directed by Sandesh Kadur. Known for its stunning visuals, the film highlights India's first UNESCO Biosphere Reserve.

The documentary presents Nilgiris as a unique landscape where wildlife coexists in human-altered environments, showcasing species like black leopards and sloth bears thriving in locales like tea gardens.

Supported by philanthropist Rohini Nilekani, this cinematic endeavor aims to foster conservation awareness among audiences, with special screenings planned for students across major cities.

(With inputs from agencies.)