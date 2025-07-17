Blaze at Tomorrowland: Festival Faces Stage Fire Devastation

A significant fire severely damaged the main stage of Belgium's Tomorrowland music festival just two days before the event's official start, organizers confirmed on Wednesday.

No injuries were reported. Dramatic images on local news sites and social media highlighted the flames and thick black smoke extending to nearby woodlands.

As the festival, set in Boom near Brussels, draws numerous visitors from across Europe, the organizing team is focused on addressing the incident's impact ahead of the weekend events. The fire's cause is still under investigation.