Harmonizing Heritage: A Journey Through Hainan Prefecture's Ecological and Cultural Revival

Nestled south of Qinghai Lake, the Hainan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture serves as the gateway to the Qinghai and Xizang regions. This documentary, 'Here is Hainan (2025),' co-produced by the China Center for International Communication Development and the CPC Hainan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture Committee, delves into how the plateau maintains its ecological balance while modernizing.

The series follows grassroots stories, such as Cuomu's wildlife protection work and Zhuoma's family's cultural revival efforts. Other tales include the Przewalski's gazelle conservation relay on the Qieji Prairie and the melding of traditional and modern medicinal practices at Xinghai Tibetan Hospital.

Through vivid and unadorned storytelling, the documentary reveals Hainan Prefecture as a thriving shared home. Here, deep-rooted traditions meet contemporary life, illustrating a harmonious coexistence. The project's authenticity emphasizes that true understanding comes from earnest and sometimes imperfect moments of shared discovery.

