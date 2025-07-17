Left Menu

Harmonizing Heritage: A Journey Through Hainan Prefecture's Ecological and Cultural Revival

The documentary 'Here is Hainan (2025)' explores the ecological and cultural landscape of Hainan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture. Through six grassroots stories, it highlights the efforts of the local people in preserving nature, safeguarding cultural heritage, and balancing tradition with modern development amid the region's unique challenges.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

Nestled south of Qinghai Lake, the Hainan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture serves as the gateway to the Qinghai and Xizang regions. This documentary, 'Here is Hainan (2025),' co-produced by the China Center for International Communication Development and the CPC Hainan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture Committee, delves into how the plateau maintains its ecological balance while modernizing.

The series follows grassroots stories, such as Cuomu's wildlife protection work and Zhuoma's family's cultural revival efforts. Other tales include the Przewalski's gazelle conservation relay on the Qieji Prairie and the melding of traditional and modern medicinal practices at Xinghai Tibetan Hospital.

Through vivid and unadorned storytelling, the documentary reveals Hainan Prefecture as a thriving shared home. Here, deep-rooted traditions meet contemporary life, illustrating a harmonious coexistence. The project's authenticity emphasizes that true understanding comes from earnest and sometimes imperfect moments of shared discovery.

(With inputs from agencies.)

