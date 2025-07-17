Left Menu

Remembering U Tirot Sing: A Tribute to Meghalaya's Legendary Freedom Fighter

A statue of U Tirot Sing Syiem, a revered freedom fighter from Meghalaya, was unveiled on his 190th death anniversary. Known for his resistance against British rule, Tirot Sing led a guerrilla war before being captured. The tribute highlighted his bravery and calls for historical recognition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shillong | Updated: 17-07-2025 16:44 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 16:44 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  Country:
  • India

A life-size statue commemorating U Tirot Sing Syiem, one of Meghalaya's iconic freedom fighters, was unveiled on Thursday, marking the 190th anniversary of his death.

Organized by the Hynniewtrep Youth Council (HYC), the event showcased Tirot Sing's pivotal role in resisting British expansion. As the chief of Nongkhlaw, he opposed British road construction through Khasi land without consent, leading a guerrilla war from 1829 until his capture in 1833.

HYC's president, Roy Kupar Synrem, emphasized the statue's importance in recognizing U Tirot Sing's courage and called for his rightful acknowledgment in history. The event featured traditional songs and speeches, honoring the hero who was captured, exiled, and died in Dhaka on July 17, 1835.

(With inputs from agencies.)

