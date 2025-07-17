Revving Through History: Pendine Sands and the Legacy of Speed

Pendine Sands in southwest Wales relives a historic moment as it welcomes the legendary 'Blue Bird' car, famed for capturing the world speed record in 1925. Back then, Briton Malcolm Campbell achieved 150.76 mph, setting a milestone that ignited global fascination with land speed records.

The National Motor Museum now owns the 350 hp Sunbeam car, placed on static display without any scheduled runs. Don Wales, Campbell's grandson, highlighted the media frenzy triggered by his grandfather's achievement at a London event commemorating the feat.

Despite the advancements in modern vehicle speeds, efforts to break new records face challenges. Projects like Bloodhound and Aussie Invader 5R struggle with funding, pointing to a shift in public interest. Factors like the space race and Formula One's rising popularity contribute to the waning enthusiasm.

