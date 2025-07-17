Forest Heroes: Celebrating Snake Savers on World Snake Day

Two dedicated forest personnel were recognized for their valiant efforts in rescuing over 100 snakes last year as part of World Snake Day celebrations held on Wednesday.

Suresh Kumar and Vinod Kumar, credited with rescuing 60 and 45 snakes respectively, were honored by Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, Sameer Rastogi. They both received commendation letters and certificates from the Forest Department in recognition of their remarkable contributions.

The event underscored the risks snakes pose, particularly during summer and monsoon, when they venture into human habitats, often resulting in dangerous encounters. The department's field staff involved in snake conservation efforts were also commended, receiving digital certificates for their service. Rastogi emphasized snakes' vital role in maintaining ecological balance.

(With inputs from agencies.)