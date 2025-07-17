Left Menu

Forest Heroes: Celebrating Snake Savers on World Snake Day

Two forest personnel were honored for rescuing over 100 snakes last year on World Snake Day. Suresh Kumar and Vinod Kumar received commendation for their efforts. Snakes, often found during summer and monsoon, can pose dangers to humans and animals. The event celebrated their role in ecological balance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hamirpur(Hp) | Updated: 17-07-2025 18:05 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 18:05 IST
Forest Heroes: Celebrating Snake Savers on World Snake Day
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Two dedicated forest personnel were recognized for their valiant efforts in rescuing over 100 snakes last year as part of World Snake Day celebrations held on Wednesday.

Suresh Kumar and Vinod Kumar, credited with rescuing 60 and 45 snakes respectively, were honored by Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, Sameer Rastogi. They both received commendation letters and certificates from the Forest Department in recognition of their remarkable contributions.

The event underscored the risks snakes pose, particularly during summer and monsoon, when they venture into human habitats, often resulting in dangerous encounters. The department's field staff involved in snake conservation efforts were also commended, receiving digital certificates for their service. Rastogi emphasized snakes' vital role in maintaining ecological balance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

 Pakistan
2
From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

 India
3
Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

 India
4
Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI increases labor share through skilled workforce upgrades

AI’s financial judgments reflect cultural bias, not global consensus

AI redefines global energy systems: From grid optimization to hydrogen innovation

From skepticism to mastery: How generative AI is reshaping higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025