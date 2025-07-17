Left Menu

A Heartbreaking Melody: The Life and Legacy of Connie Francis

Connie Francis, a pop star from the 1950s and 1960s, has died at 87. Known for hits like 'Who's Sorry Now?' she faced personal tragedy, including a traumatic attack, her brother's murder, and multiple marriages. Despite challenges, Francis left an indelible mark on music history.

Updated: 17-07-2025 18:19 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 18:19 IST
Connie Francis, the iconic pop singer of the pre-Beatles era, has passed away at the age of 87. Her friend and publicist, Ron Roberts, confirmed her death on Thursday. Francis was celebrated for hits like 'Who's Sorry Now?' and for her vibrant appeal that charmed both young and old listeners.

Beginning her stardom at just 17 with MGM Records, Francis became a sensation with her recording of 'Who's Sorry Now?' after it gained visibility on Dick Clark's 'American Bandstand'. With songs like 'Stupid Cupid,' 'Everybody's Somebody's Fool,' and 'Lipstick on Your Collar,' she became a chart-topping artist worldwide.

Despite her professional success, Francis's personal life was fraught with difficulty. Key moments included a traumatic assault and her brother's murder. Her life story, including a complicated relationship with her father and four tumultuous marriages, underscores both the triumphs and tragedies that defined her legacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

