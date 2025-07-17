Left Menu

Emmys Soar for 'Severance' and 'The Penguin'; Musical Roads Debut in Fujairah

This entertainment summary highlights 'Severance' and 'The Penguin' leading Emmy nominations, Fujairah installing a highway playing Beethoven's 'Ode to Joy', a Swedish court convicting three as accessories in rapper C.Gambino's murder, and a French town withdrawing festival funding over Irish band Kneecap's booking.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2025 18:30 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 18:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

'Severance' and 'The Penguin' are making waves with the highest number of nominations for this year's Emmy Awards, surpassing 'The Studio' and 'The White Lotus' in an intense competition for TV's top honors.

A forward-thinking initiative in Fujairah, the UAE, has introduced rumble strips along a highway that play Beethoven's 'Ode to Joy' as vehicles pass, marking the Arab world's first permanent musical road.

Three individuals have been found guilty by a Swedish court for their involvement in the murder of hip-hop artist C.Gambino, while Saint-Cloud, France, has withdrawn financial support for Rock-en-Seine festival due to the booking of controversial Irish band Kneecap.

