Lee Byung-hun: The Rise of a Global Star through 'Squid Game'

Lee Byung-hun's transformation as an actor, highlighted by his role in 'Squid Game,' underscores his global appeal. The South Korean star shares insights on the show's impact on his career, his collaborations, and the growing reach of international storytelling, with 'Squid Game' reaching record-breaking viewership on Netflix.

Actor Lee Byung-hun (Photo source:/Netflix). Image Credit: ANI
Lee Byung-hun's journey as a celebrated actor mirrors his adaptability, varied role selections, and stature in the South Korean film landscape over the past 30 years. His performance as the mysterious Front Man in 'Squid Game' has propelled him to international fame.

In a candid discussion with ANI, Lee expressed the transformative impact 'Squid Game' has had on his career. He acknowledged the overwhelming global acclaim, noting, "I've been involved in numerous projects, including Hollywood endeavors, but the extent of appreciation this garnered was beyond our expectations." He emphasized the power of streaming platforms in bringing diverse stories worldwide.

Lee also cherished the opportunity to work with fellow veteran Lee Jung-jae, describing their collaboration as a homecoming. The worldwide phenomenon 'Squid Game,' which premiered in 2021, has made history on Netflix with its third season achieving unprecedented viewership, as reported by Variety. The show's success further underscores the potential of international series to captivate global audiences.

