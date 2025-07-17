Lee Byung-hun: The Rise of a Global Star through 'Squid Game'

Lee Byung-hun's journey as a celebrated actor mirrors his adaptability, varied role selections, and stature in the South Korean film landscape over the past 30 years. His performance as the mysterious Front Man in 'Squid Game' has propelled him to international fame.

In a candid discussion with ANI, Lee expressed the transformative impact 'Squid Game' has had on his career. He acknowledged the overwhelming global acclaim, noting, "I've been involved in numerous projects, including Hollywood endeavors, but the extent of appreciation this garnered was beyond our expectations." He emphasized the power of streaming platforms in bringing diverse stories worldwide.

Lee also cherished the opportunity to work with fellow veteran Lee Jung-jae, describing their collaboration as a homecoming. The worldwide phenomenon 'Squid Game,' which premiered in 2021, has made history on Netflix with its third season achieving unprecedented viewership, as reported by Variety. The show's success further underscores the potential of international series to captivate global audiences.