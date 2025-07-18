Left Menu

Symphony Orchestra of India's Autumn Season Delivers a Global Musical Feast

The Symphony Orchestra of India will present its Autumn season from August 12-26 at the NCPA, featuring conductors Martyn Brabbins, Andrew Litton, and performances by Marat Bisengaliev and Konstantin Scherbakov. The season includes works by Wagner, Mahler, Tchaikovsky, Ravel, and more, showcasing a repertoire of internationally acclaimed compositions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-07-2025 17:05 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 17:05 IST
Symphony Orchestra of India's Autumn Season Delivers a Global Musical Feast
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Symphony Orchestra of India is set to captivate audiences this autumn with performances spanning from August 12 to 26 at the National Centre for the Performing Arts. Esteemed conductors Martyn Brabbins and Andrew Litton take the lead, with violinist Marat Bisengaliev and pianist Konstantin Scherbakov offering compelling performances.

The season kicks off with Wagner's 'Tristan und Isolde', led by Litton, followed by Tchaikovsky's Piano Concerto and Ravel's 'Bolero'. The orchestra will bring to life Stravinsky's 'Firebird Suite' and Mahler's Symphony No. 5, offering music that captures the human spirit's resilience.

Brabbins will conduct Rimsky-Korsakov's 'Scheherazade' and Shostakovich's Symphony No. 5, culminating in a grand finale with Tchaikovsky's Violin Concerto and Prokofiev's 'Romeo and Juliet'. This season celebrates the fusion of international talent and timeless compositions, setting a global standard for orchestral performances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

 Global
2
Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

 India
3
Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

 India
4
Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI increases labor share through skilled workforce upgrades

AI’s financial judgments reflect cultural bias, not global consensus

AI redefines global energy systems: From grid optimization to hydrogen innovation

From skepticism to mastery: How generative AI is reshaping higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025