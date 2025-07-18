Symphony Orchestra of India's Autumn Season Delivers a Global Musical Feast

The Symphony Orchestra of India is set to captivate audiences this autumn with performances spanning from August 12 to 26 at the National Centre for the Performing Arts. Esteemed conductors Martyn Brabbins and Andrew Litton take the lead, with violinist Marat Bisengaliev and pianist Konstantin Scherbakov offering compelling performances.

The season kicks off with Wagner's 'Tristan und Isolde', led by Litton, followed by Tchaikovsky's Piano Concerto and Ravel's 'Bolero'. The orchestra will bring to life Stravinsky's 'Firebird Suite' and Mahler's Symphony No. 5, offering music that captures the human spirit's resilience.

Brabbins will conduct Rimsky-Korsakov's 'Scheherazade' and Shostakovich's Symphony No. 5, culminating in a grand finale with Tchaikovsky's Violin Concerto and Prokofiev's 'Romeo and Juliet'. This season celebrates the fusion of international talent and timeless compositions, setting a global standard for orchestral performances.

