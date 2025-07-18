Legendary Songwriter Alan Bergman Leaves a Lasting Legacy

Alan Bergman, the esteemed songwriter who, alongside his wife Marilyn, created some of Hollywood's most memorable music, has died at the age of 99. Bergman's work, celebrated with Oscars, Grammys, and Emmys, has left a notable imprint on the music and film industries. According to Variety, Bergman passed away peacefully at his Los Angeles home on Thursday.

The Bergmans were a powerhouse duo who penned numerous songs for films and television during their six-decade partnership. Their compositions bridged the timeless Great American Songbook with contemporary pop, influencing music from the '60s through the '80s. Marilyn's passing in January 2022 marked the end of a notable era, highlighting her pioneering role as the first female president of the American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers (ASCAP).

The couple's artistic achievements include three Academy Awards, with standout works such as 'The Windmills of Your Mind,' 'The Way We Were,' and Streisand's 'Yentl.' They were recognized with 13 additional Oscar nominations, showcasing collaborations with iconic composers like Legrand, Hamlisch, and Mancini. Their work, praised for its emotional depth and lyrical refinement, remains influential in the songwriting community.

