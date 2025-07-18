Left Menu

Legendary Songwriter Alan Bergman Leaves a Lasting Legacy

Alan Bergman, an Oscar-, Grammy-, and Emmy-winning songwriter, passed away at 99. Known for hits like 'The Windmills of Your Mind,' he and his wife Marilyn influenced decades of music. Renowned for blending classic and modern styles, they secured three Oscar wins and numerous nominations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-07-2025 20:43 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 20:43 IST
Legendary Songwriter Alan Bergman Leaves a Lasting Legacy
Late Marilyn and Alan Bergman (Image source: X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Alan Bergman, the esteemed songwriter who, alongside his wife Marilyn, created some of Hollywood's most memorable music, has died at the age of 99. Bergman's work, celebrated with Oscars, Grammys, and Emmys, has left a notable imprint on the music and film industries. According to Variety, Bergman passed away peacefully at his Los Angeles home on Thursday.

The Bergmans were a powerhouse duo who penned numerous songs for films and television during their six-decade partnership. Their compositions bridged the timeless Great American Songbook with contemporary pop, influencing music from the '60s through the '80s. Marilyn's passing in January 2022 marked the end of a notable era, highlighting her pioneering role as the first female president of the American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers (ASCAP).

The couple's artistic achievements include three Academy Awards, with standout works such as 'The Windmills of Your Mind,' 'The Way We Were,' and Streisand's 'Yentl.' They were recognized with 13 additional Oscar nominations, showcasing collaborations with iconic composers like Legrand, Hamlisch, and Mancini. Their work, praised for its emotional depth and lyrical refinement, remains influential in the songwriting community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

 Global
2
Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

 India
3
Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

 India
4
Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ambitious economic growth targets can undermine sustainability efforts

What’s holding AI back from automating software development?

Decentralized AI is reshaping power and shattering safeguards

Digital currency or digital illusion? CBDC misses the mark on cash equivalence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025