Presidential Screening: 'Shri Jagannath Nka Nabakalebara' Illuminates Cultural Dimensions
President Droupadi Murmu attended the screening of the Odia film 'Shri Jagannath Nka Nabakalebara' at Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre. This movie explores the sacred Nabakalebara ritual of Mahaprabhu Shri Jagannath. Director Soubhagyalaxmi Jena and the film's cast and crew were present at the event.
President Droupadi Murmu took a cultural dive at the Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre as she watched the Odia film 'Shri Jagannath Nka Nabakalebara'. The movie traces the origins and significance of the sacred Nabakalebara ritual dedicated to Mahaprabhu Shri Jagannath.
Directed by Soubhagyalaxmi Jena, the film's screening was graced by the presence of the director along with the entire cast and crew, highlighting the artistic talents behind this historical tribute.
The President's office shared glimpses of the occasion on social media, illustrating the vibrant event which underscored the interplay of devotion and artistry in Indian cinema.
(With inputs from agencies.)
