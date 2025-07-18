Left Menu

South African Chefs Unite for Mandela Day Soup Bonanza

On Nelson Mandela Day, South African chefs and volunteers prepared 67,000 litres of soup for Johannesburg's hungry. Celebrating Mandela's legacy of service, the initiative aims to combat food insecurity and waste. Volunteers contributed by cooking and donating, underscoring the ongoing need for quality food assistance beyond the day of commemoration.

Updated: 18-07-2025 22:52 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 22:52 IST
  • South Africa

In a remarkable tribute to the legacy of Nelson Mandela, South African chefs, community cooks, and culinary students collaborated on Friday in Johannesburg to produce an astounding 67,000 litres of soup. The initiative, held in honor of Nelson Mandela Day, aims to assist the hungry by providing them with nourishing meals.

First established by the United Nations in 2009, Nelson Mandela Day encourages individuals to commemorate the birth and legacy of South Africa's iconic leader by volunteering for 67 minutes, symbolic of his 67 years devoted to public service. The culinary event was part of a broader effort to highlight this cause.

At HTA School of Culinary Arts, participants diligently prepared soups all day, using rescued excess food. Executive Chef James Khoza of Chefs with Compassion emphasized the importance of providing high-quality meals, while urging ongoing involvement beyond Mandela Day to address food insecurity challenges exacerbated by socioeconomic factors.

