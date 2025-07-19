Left Menu

Mukesh Sharma Takes the Helm: Bright Outdoor Media's New Era

Bright Outdoor Media appoints Mukesh Sharma as CEO to lead its transformation into a 360-degree integrated media solutions provider. Sharma's extensive experience, particularly in media strategy and market expansion, positions him to guide the company's ambitious evolution. Both Bright Outdoor Media and Nex News Network aim to revolutionize the media landscape.

In a key strategic decision, Bright Outdoor Media has appointed Mukesh Sharma as its new Chief Executive Officer. The seasoned media professional steps into this pivotal role as part of the company's ambitious plans to expand and innovate its media operations.

Mukesh Sharma, with nearly 20 years of experience in diverse media fields, previously held the position of Business Head at Mid-Day Infomedia. His tenure there saw significant contributions in business strategy, market expansion, and revenue generation, cementing his reputation as a respected leader in the Indian media landscape.

Under his leadership, Bright Outdoor Media aims to transition from traditional outdoor advertising to become a comprehensive provider of integrated media solutions, including digital, print, and social media services. This shift aligns with the company's strategy to redefine media engagement and enhance its market position.

