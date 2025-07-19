Tamil Icon M K Muthu Passes Away: An Enduring Legacy in Film and Music

M K Muthu, the eldest son of the late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M Karunanidhi, passed away at the age of 77 due to age-related ailments, the family announced. Muthu was known for his contributions as an actor and playback singer in the Tamil film industry.

His brother, Chief Minister M K Stalin, expressed profound grief over his loss, describing Muthu as an affectionate elder brother who made significant impacts through films and music. Stalin, along with his son, rushed to Muthu's residence to pay their last respects.

The state government announced that Muthu's body will be placed at Karunanidhi's Gopalapuram residence for public homage. Muthu was revered for his memorable roles in Tamil cinema and his contributions to the Dravidian movement, leaving an indelible mark on fans' hearts.

