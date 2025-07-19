Tamil Icon M K Muthu Passes Away: An Enduring Legacy in Film and Music
M K Muthu, elder son of late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M Karunanidhi and a notable actor and playback singer, passed away at 77 due to age-related ailments. Muthu was appreciated for his unique contributions to Tamil cinema and his role in the Dravidian movement.
- Country:
- India
M K Muthu, the eldest son of the late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M Karunanidhi, passed away at the age of 77 due to age-related ailments, the family announced. Muthu was known for his contributions as an actor and playback singer in the Tamil film industry.
His brother, Chief Minister M K Stalin, expressed profound grief over his loss, describing Muthu as an affectionate elder brother who made significant impacts through films and music. Stalin, along with his son, rushed to Muthu's residence to pay their last respects.
The state government announced that Muthu's body will be placed at Karunanidhi's Gopalapuram residence for public homage. Muthu was revered for his memorable roles in Tamil cinema and his contributions to the Dravidian movement, leaving an indelible mark on fans' hearts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
'Kill Bill', 'Reservoir Dogs' actor Michael Madsen passes away at 67
Pop star Katy Perry, actor Orlando Bloom split 6 years after getting engaged
Odisha CM announces Rs 10 lakh aid for kin of 8 Odia people killed in Telangana factory blast
Money laundering case: Delhi HC order rejects actor Jacqueline Fernandez 'pick and choose' claim
ED attaches assets worth Rs 34 crore of Kannada actor Ranya Rao in gold-smuggling case