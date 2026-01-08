Death toll rises to 8 in Belagavi sugar factory explosion

The toll from the boiler explosion at a sugar factory here climbed to eight following five more deaths on Thursday, police sources said. Three company executives have been booked in connection with the fatal incident.

The explosion took place at Inamdar Sugar Factory at Marakumbi in Belagavi district on Wednesday, in which two people were killed on the spot, and another died later.

The incident had left five others wounded, all of whom succumbed to their burn injuries on Thursday.

Police have booked three executives including the general manager and technical head of the company.

Police said investigation is on and that they will book more people who were responsible for the accident.

The Marakumbi village in Bailahongal Taluk fell into an eerie gloom after the incident.

Family members who lost their dear ones in this tragedy were inconsolable at the mortuary where the postmortems were performed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)