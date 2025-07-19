Left Menu

Band Together Texas: A Star-Studded Concert for Flood Relief

Musicians Miranda Lambert and Parker McCollum will headline 'Band Together Texas,' a benefit concert for Texas flood victims. The event, featuring various artists and celebrities, aims to raise funds for The Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country and Central Texas Community Foundation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-07-2025 19:28 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 19:28 IST
Band Together Texas: A Star-Studded Concert for Flood Relief
Miranda Lambert (Image source:X) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

In an effort to support those devastated by the Texas floods, musicians Miranda Lambert and Parker McCollum have announced a benefit concert titled 'Band Together Texas.' According to People, the concert will be held on Sunday, August 17, at the Moody Center in Austin, with proceeds directed towards The Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country and the Central Texas Community Foundation.

Joining Lambert and McCollum are a slew of Texas talent, including Ryan Bingham, Wade Bowen, Kelly Clarkson, Ronnie Dunn, Dylan Gossett, Jack Ingram, Cody Johnson, Lyle Lovett, Lukas Nelson, Jon Randall, and the Randy Rogers Band. People reported that the concert is a collaborative effort to aid communities recovering from the catastrophic flooding that began on July 4 due to unprecedented rainfall.

Slated to make appearances during the benefit are actors Matthew McConaughey and Dennis Quaid, along with former University of Texas Longhorns coach Mack Brown and players Emmanuel Acho, Colt McCoy, and Vince Young. As of current reports, the flooding has claimed 132 lives, with many more missing.

Expressing their commitment, McCollum stated, 'This place and these people are my community. There is a long road ahead rebuilding, and we're Texas strong.' He praised Lambert for her inspiration and expressed his honor to join her in this cause.

Lambert emphasized the importance of community support, highlighting the resilience Texans are showing in the face of disaster. 'There is so much devastation and loss, yet what's given me hope are the stories of those that have come to the aid of so many,' she said. 'That's what we want to accomplish with Band Together: Texans helping Texas.'

The concert is hoped to be a night of healing, raising awareness and crucial funds for the affected communities, added Lambert.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

 India
2
Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashwant Varma: Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal to PTI.

Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashw...

 India
3
Monsoon Fury: Heavy Rains Set to Lash Bengal

Monsoon Fury: Heavy Rains Set to Lash Bengal

 India
4
Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooting

Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooti...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered models slash time and cost in vaccine development

Smart agriculture technologies transform crop monitoring practices

AI users rethink model choices when shown environmental impact

AI-powered real-time monitoring systems show potential in tackling microbial water pollution

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025