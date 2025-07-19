Band Together Texas: A Star-Studded Concert for Flood Relief

In an effort to support those devastated by the Texas floods, musicians Miranda Lambert and Parker McCollum have announced a benefit concert titled 'Band Together Texas.' According to People, the concert will be held on Sunday, August 17, at the Moody Center in Austin, with proceeds directed towards The Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country and the Central Texas Community Foundation.

Joining Lambert and McCollum are a slew of Texas talent, including Ryan Bingham, Wade Bowen, Kelly Clarkson, Ronnie Dunn, Dylan Gossett, Jack Ingram, Cody Johnson, Lyle Lovett, Lukas Nelson, Jon Randall, and the Randy Rogers Band. People reported that the concert is a collaborative effort to aid communities recovering from the catastrophic flooding that began on July 4 due to unprecedented rainfall.

Slated to make appearances during the benefit are actors Matthew McConaughey and Dennis Quaid, along with former University of Texas Longhorns coach Mack Brown and players Emmanuel Acho, Colt McCoy, and Vince Young. As of current reports, the flooding has claimed 132 lives, with many more missing.

Expressing their commitment, McCollum stated, 'This place and these people are my community. There is a long road ahead rebuilding, and we're Texas strong.' He praised Lambert for her inspiration and expressed his honor to join her in this cause.

Lambert emphasized the importance of community support, highlighting the resilience Texans are showing in the face of disaster. 'There is so much devastation and loss, yet what's given me hope are the stories of those that have come to the aid of so many,' she said. 'That's what we want to accomplish with Band Together: Texans helping Texas.'

The concert is hoped to be a night of healing, raising awareness and crucial funds for the affected communities, added Lambert.

(With inputs from agencies.)