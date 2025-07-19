Punjab Empowers Youth with Modern Libraries

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has inaugurated eight state-of-the-art public libraries, marking a significant investment of Rs 2.80 crore. These institutions, located in the assembly constituencies of Bhadaur and Mehal Kalan, are equipped with modern facilities to foster education and reading habits among students.

The libraries, constructed in the villages of Shehna, Dhaula, Talwandi, Majhuke, Kutba, Deewana, Wajidke Kalan, and Thulliwal, each cost Rs 35 lakh to build. They boast accessibility to computers, internet, and a vast collection of both competitive exam preparation materials and contemporary literature, providing students in remote areas with a wealth of knowledge from across the globe.

Mann emphasized that these libraries are not just repositories of knowledge but also catalysts for socio-economic development and student empowerment. With high-end facilities like Wi-Fi and solar power, these libraries are poised to transform the futures of local youth, nurturing future bureaucrats, scientists, doctors, and technocrats.

(With inputs from agencies.)