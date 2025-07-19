Left Menu

Punjab Empowers Youth with Modern Libraries

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann inaugurated eight public libraries worth Rs 2.80 crore, equipping them with modern technology and quality literature. These libraries aim to enhance student education, foster intellectual growth, and promote reading habits among youth, contributing to the state's socio-economic progress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Barnala | Updated: 19-07-2025 20:11 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 20:11 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has inaugurated eight state-of-the-art public libraries, marking a significant investment of Rs 2.80 crore. These institutions, located in the assembly constituencies of Bhadaur and Mehal Kalan, are equipped with modern facilities to foster education and reading habits among students.

The libraries, constructed in the villages of Shehna, Dhaula, Talwandi, Majhuke, Kutba, Deewana, Wajidke Kalan, and Thulliwal, each cost Rs 35 lakh to build. They boast accessibility to computers, internet, and a vast collection of both competitive exam preparation materials and contemporary literature, providing students in remote areas with a wealth of knowledge from across the globe.

Mann emphasized that these libraries are not just repositories of knowledge but also catalysts for socio-economic development and student empowerment. With high-end facilities like Wi-Fi and solar power, these libraries are poised to transform the futures of local youth, nurturing future bureaucrats, scientists, doctors, and technocrats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

