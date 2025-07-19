Left Menu

China's Monumental Brahmaputra Dam: A Game-Changer in Hydropower

China has commenced construction of a massive USD 167.8 billion dam over the Brahmaputra River in Tibet. The project, featuring five hydropower stations, aims to generate over 300 billion kWh annually. While promising, concerns arise in neighboring India and Bangladesh over potential impacts on water flow and regional stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 19-07-2025 21:00 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 21:00 IST
China's Monumental Brahmaputra Dam: A Game-Changer in Hydropower
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

China officially began construction on a colossal USD 167.8 billion dam across the Brahmaputra River in Tibet, near the Indian border. The ambitious project promises significant power output but stirs anxiety over possible regional repercussions.

Chinese Premier Li Qiang launched the initiative at a ceremony in Nyingchi City, marking the development of the world's largest infrastructure project. Initial reports suggest the dam will include five hydropower stations to produce more than 300 billion kWh annually, serving both local and external needs.

However, the construction has raised alarm in India and Bangladesh, fearing altered water flow and geopolitical tensions. Despite the project's vulnerability due to its location on a seismic boundary, Chinese officials assure extensive research has prioritized ecological protection and seismic safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

 India
2
Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashwant Varma: Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal to PTI.

Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashw...

 India
3
Monsoon Fury: Heavy Rains Set to Lash Bengal

Monsoon Fury: Heavy Rains Set to Lash Bengal

 India
4
Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooting

Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooti...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered models slash time and cost in vaccine development

Smart agriculture technologies transform crop monitoring practices

AI users rethink model choices when shown environmental impact

AI-powered real-time monitoring systems show potential in tackling microbial water pollution

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025