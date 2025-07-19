China's Monumental Brahmaputra Dam: A Game-Changer in Hydropower
China has commenced construction of a massive USD 167.8 billion dam over the Brahmaputra River in Tibet. The project, featuring five hydropower stations, aims to generate over 300 billion kWh annually. While promising, concerns arise in neighboring India and Bangladesh over potential impacts on water flow and regional stability.
China officially began construction on a colossal USD 167.8 billion dam across the Brahmaputra River in Tibet, near the Indian border. The ambitious project promises significant power output but stirs anxiety over possible regional repercussions.
Chinese Premier Li Qiang launched the initiative at a ceremony in Nyingchi City, marking the development of the world's largest infrastructure project. Initial reports suggest the dam will include five hydropower stations to produce more than 300 billion kWh annually, serving both local and external needs.
However, the construction has raised alarm in India and Bangladesh, fearing altered water flow and geopolitical tensions. Despite the project's vulnerability due to its location on a seismic boundary, Chinese officials assure extensive research has prioritized ecological protection and seismic safety.
