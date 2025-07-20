Global Honours: South Asian Nations Shine in ICC Development Awards 2024

South Asian countries Nepal and Bhutan stood out at the ICC Development Awards 2024, as they were among the eight nations receiving global recognition, confirmed cricket's governing body during their annual board meeting on Sunday.

Highlighting USA Cricket's accomplishments, the team earned the ICC Associate Member Men's Team Performance of the Year accolade. This honor came in light of their commendable achievements in qualifying for the Super Eight of the T20 World Cup, hosted by the USA and the West Indies, including their sensational victory over Pakistan, a match that captured American mainstream attention.

Apart from the USA, Bhutan, and Nepal, nations such as Indonesia, Namibia, Scotland, Tanzania, and Vanuatu also received accolades. Notably, Cricket Namibia's grassroots Ashburton Kwata Mini-Cricket Programme won the ICC Development Initiative of the Year, while Bhutan and Vanuatu shared the ICC Female Cricket Initiative of the Year. Meanwhile, the Cricket Association of Nepal was recognized for its digital fan engagement strategy.

