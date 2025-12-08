Goa's Nepali Community Grateful for Government Support after Tragic Fire
A fire at Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub in Goa killed 25 people, including four Nepalis. Community leader Puran Biyog thanked the government for its assistance in repatriating the deceased. The Nepali community in Goa is appreciative of the support amid the tragedy.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 08-12-2025 21:24 IST | Created: 08-12-2025 21:24 IST
- Country:
- India
In the aftermath of a devastating fire at the Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub in Goa, which claimed the lives of 25 individuals, including four from Nepal, the local Nepali community expressed their gratitude towards the government.
Puran Biyog, a prominent figure within the community, commended the Pramod Sawant government for its swift action in assisting with the transport of the deceased back to their respective hometowns.
More than 80,000 Nepalis are part of Goa's hospitality sector, and the tragic incident has underscored the close-knit ties and support networks within the community.
ALSO READ
Nightclub fire: Owners Gaurav and Saurabh Luthra flew to Phuket on Sunday; Goa Police coordinating with Interpol, say officials.
Tragic Nightclub Fire: Hunt for Luthra Brothers Intensifies
Tragedy in Goa: Nightclub Fire Exposes Safety Lapses
Nightclub Fire Tragedy: Goa Officials Suspended
Goa government forms committee to inquire into nightclub fire tragedy, report to be submitted within a week: CM Sawant.