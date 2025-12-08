Goa's Nepali Community Grateful for Government Support after Tragic Fire

In the aftermath of a devastating fire at the Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub in Goa, which claimed the lives of 25 individuals, including four from Nepal, the local Nepali community expressed their gratitude towards the government.

Puran Biyog, a prominent figure within the community, commended the Pramod Sawant government for its swift action in assisting with the transport of the deceased back to their respective hometowns.

More than 80,000 Nepalis are part of Goa's hospitality sector, and the tragic incident has underscored the close-knit ties and support networks within the community.