Remembering Chandra Barot: The Maestro Behind 1978’s Iconic 'Don'

Chandra Barot, the esteemed director of the 1978 hit film 'Don', died at 86 in a Mumbai hospital following a cardiac arrest. Known for his iconic creation 'Don', Barot had been struggling with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis for the past 11 years.

Having previously worked as an assistant director, Barot made his directorial debut with 'Don', casting Amitabh Bachchan in a dual role. The film emerged as a blockbuster, renowned for its dynamic narrative and thrilling elements.

Barot's 'Don' later inspired a successful franchise. Colleagues and admirers remembered him fondly on social media, celebrating his contribution to the world of cinema.