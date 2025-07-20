Stride for Strength: The Hexaware Dream Runners Half Marathon 2025

The 14th edition of the Hexaware Dream Runners Half Marathon drew over 7,000 participants from Telangana, Karnataka, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu. Held on Sunday, the event was launched by Ma Subramanian, State Minister for Medical Education and Family Welfare, along with Krishna Balagurunathan from Hexaware Technologies.

This year, the event's theme was 'Run, Inspire, Fuel, Strengthen–Every Step Counts'. Out of the total runners, 2,000 participated in the 21.1 km category, while approximately 5,000 took part in the 10 km run. Notably, participation spanned diverse age groups and included individuals with disabilities.

Proceeds from the marathon will finance prosthetic limbs for amputees and compression suits for women who are burn survivors. Accredited by the Association of International Marathons and Distance Races (AIMS), the marathon also promotes environmental consciousness and increased female participation.

(With inputs from agencies.)