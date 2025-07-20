Shaan and Faaiz Anwar Revive '90s Magic with New Single

In an evocative collaboration, renowned Bollywood singer Shaan teams up with celebrated lyricist Faaiz Anwar for their latest single 'Mujh Pe Hua Hai Jo Karam.' The track, composed by Gianysh Toolsee, revives the cherished melodies of the 90s, promising a delightful blend of nostalgia and contemporary sound.

The music video, co-directed by Fenil Seta and Mihir Karkarkey, stands out from current releases with its hummable tune and captivating rhythm. Reminiscent of Shaan's early 2000s charm, the song builds gradually from a soft beginning into a mesmerizing crescendo that seeks to captivate listeners.

Shaan, expressing his excitement about the collaboration, mentioned, "Working with Faaiz Anwar was a truly special experience. His timeless lyrics brought a unique quality to the music, and I hope it resonates with listeners." Anwar, known for his legendary partnerships, commended Toolsee's composition and praised Shaan's heartfelt performance. The music video featuring Daksh Puri and Mansi Sehgal is now available on major streaming platforms and YouTube, hoping to enchant music lovers worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)