Tragic Drowning of Singer Zubeen Garg: An Intoxicating Twist

Zubeen Garg, a celebrated Indian singer-songwriter, tragically drowned near Lazarus Island, Singapore. He was part of a yacht party on September 19, 2025, a day before his anticipated performance at the North East India Festival.

The inquiry revealed that Garg was severely intoxicated and declined to wear a life jacket. Witnesses attempted to save him after he began floating face-down in the water.

Despite his intoxication, evidence points away from foul play, with Garg's medical history of epilepsy and hypertension factoring into the discussion. Authorities continue to delve into the details surrounding the unfortunate incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)