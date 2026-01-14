Left Menu

Tragic Drowning of Singer Zubeen Garg: An Intoxicating Twist

Popular Indian singer-songwriter Zubeen Garg drowned off Lazarus Island after choosing not to wear a life jacket during a yacht party. An inquiry in Singapore revealed he was severely intoxicated. Garg had a medical history of hypertension and epilepsy, but no foul play is suspected in his death.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Singapore | Updated: 14-01-2026 19:03 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 19:03 IST
Zubeen Garg
  • Country:
  • Singapore

Zubeen Garg, a celebrated Indian singer-songwriter, tragically drowned near Lazarus Island, Singapore. He was part of a yacht party on September 19, 2025, a day before his anticipated performance at the North East India Festival.

The inquiry revealed that Garg was severely intoxicated and declined to wear a life jacket. Witnesses attempted to save him after he began floating face-down in the water.

Despite his intoxication, evidence points away from foul play, with Garg's medical history of epilepsy and hypertension factoring into the discussion. Authorities continue to delve into the details surrounding the unfortunate incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

