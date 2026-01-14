Left Menu

Legendary Indian Singer Zubeen Garg's Tragic Drowning in Singapore

Indian singer Zubeen Garg tragically drowned at Lazarus Island, Singapore, during a yacht party in September 2025. Despite being offered a life jacket, Garg, severely intoxicated, attempted to swim unaided and faced a fatal accident. An inquiry reveals his medical history and absence of foul play.

Updated: 14-01-2026 17:25 IST
Legendary Indian Singer Zubeen Garg's Tragic Drowning in Singapore
Zubeen Garg
  • Country:
  • Singapore

Renowned Indian musician Zubeen Garg tragically drowned off Lazarus Island, Singapore, after refusing a life jacket at a yacht party on September 19, 2025. The singer's intoxication impaired his ability to swim back to the vessel.

The inquiry into Garg's death, set to hear from 35 witnesses, highlighted his previous medical conditions, including hypertension and epilepsy. Despite carrying medication, it remains unclear if Garg took his epilepsy drugs on the fateful day.

Singaporean authorities ruled out foul play. Garg's blood alcohol level was over four times the legal limit, adding to the tragic circumstances surrounding his untimely demise.

