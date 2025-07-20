Record-Breaking Numbers: Amarnath Yatra Sees Over 300,000 Pilgrims

The annual Amarnath Yatra in Jammu and Kashmir reached a remarkable milestone, with over 300,000 pilgrims participating this year. Jammu and Kashmir's Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha expressed gratitude for the smooth conduct of the pilgrimage, attributing its success to the grace of Baba Amarnath Ji.

On Sunday, more than 16,000 devotees visited the sacred ice 'Shivling' shrine in the Himalayas, reflecting the high turnout. Governor Sinha took active measures to review the arrangements, visiting the Baltal Base camp and inspecting the available facilities, including healthcare.

Authorities were praised for their dedicated efforts to ensure a safe and seamless experience for pilgrims. Measures for mud-slide prevention, efficient traffic management, and on-the-spot registration were highlighted as part of the comprehensive arrangements.

(With inputs from agencies.)