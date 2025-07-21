Pope Leo XIV's Celestial Journey: Visiting the Vatican Observatory and Reflecting on Lunar Legacy

Pope Leo XIV commemorated the 56th anniversary of mankind's historic lunar achievement by visiting the Vatican's astronomical observatory at Castel Gandolfo on Sunday. During his visit, he closely examined the telescopic instruments that have advanced celestial studies through a faith-based framework over the decades.

Engaged with astronomers and students partaking in the observatory's summer program, Pope Leo underscored the institution's pivotal role in merging science with spirituality. Originally founded in 1891, the observatory has maintained its stature in academic circles, particularly with its globally esteemed meteorite collection.

Concluding his day of celestial contemplation, Pope Leo held a heartfelt conversation with astronaut Buzz Aldrin. Via his X account, the pontiff revealed they reminisced about the lunar landing's testament to human innovation and pondered over the wonders of the universe. Pope Leo extended his blessings to Aldrin and his team.