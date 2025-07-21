Left Menu

Pope Leo XIV's Celestial Journey: Visiting the Vatican Observatory and Reflecting on Lunar Legacy

Pope Leo XIV marked the 56th anniversary of the moon landing with a visit to the Vatican Observatory. Accompanied by astronomers, he explored celestial studies and connected with astronaut Buzz Aldrin. The observatory, founded in 1891, remains a vital center for faith-based astronomical research.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rome | Updated: 21-07-2025 03:25 IST | Created: 21-07-2025 03:25 IST
Pope Leo XIV commemorated the 56th anniversary of mankind's historic lunar achievement by visiting the Vatican's astronomical observatory at Castel Gandolfo on Sunday. During his visit, he closely examined the telescopic instruments that have advanced celestial studies through a faith-based framework over the decades.

Engaged with astronomers and students partaking in the observatory's summer program, Pope Leo underscored the institution's pivotal role in merging science with spirituality. Originally founded in 1891, the observatory has maintained its stature in academic circles, particularly with its globally esteemed meteorite collection.

Concluding his day of celestial contemplation, Pope Leo held a heartfelt conversation with astronaut Buzz Aldrin. Via his X account, the pontiff revealed they reminisced about the lunar landing's testament to human innovation and pondered over the wonders of the universe. Pope Leo extended his blessings to Aldrin and his team.

